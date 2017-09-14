Print Email Reprints Share

When customers rent safe deposit boxes, they typically sign agreements stating that the bank is not responsible for an act of God.

But that disclaimer does not mean that — in the unlikely event of a flood, fire or other calamity — banks are necessarily in the clear. After natural disasters strike, branch workers follow a well-choreographed script that aims to recover customers’ items, ensure employee safety and minimize the banks’ own legal exposure.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial