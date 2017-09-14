When customers rent safe deposit boxes, they typically sign agreements stating that the bank is not responsible for an act of God.
But that disclaimer does not mean that — in the unlikely event of a flood, fire or other calamity — banks are necessarily in the clear. After natural disasters strike, branch workers follow a well-choreographed script that aims to recover customers’ items, ensure employee safety and minimize the banks’ own legal exposure.
