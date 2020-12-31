10 ways coronavirus upended credit union industry in 2020
December 31, 2020 5:00 AM
This year credit unions have been forced to quickly adapt to the effects of a global pandemic. That has included everything from getting most employees set up to work remotely to regulatory exams moving to a virtual format faster than expected. Some of these changes could be temporary, but others may be here to stay, even once a vaccine is widely available and the pandemic eases.
Read on for 10 stories from the Credit Union Journal's coronavirus coverage that explore the ways the industry has been altered.