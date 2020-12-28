2020 in review, from COVID upheaval to the taxi medallion mess

Going the extra mile

This year has forced banks and credit unions to get creative with their employee benefits.



Some institutions have become makeshift day care centers for employees who have children learning virtually because of the coronavirus. United Bank in Atmore, Ala., converted spare offices into computer labs to let parents bring their school-age children to work while ensuring the students could still participate in their virtual classes.



Others have taken it upon themselves to make sure employees are well fed. Landings Credit Union in Tempe, Ariz., completed a massive order from Costco so workers wouldn’t have to venture out for groceries. It even threw in $50 for each worker to spend on whatever they needed.



American Savings Bank in Honolulu has provided more than 206,000 meals to employees. The bank catered breakfast, lunch and dinner for workers seven days a week for two months.



Vista Bank is thinking about the emotional and spiritual needs of its employees. John Steinmetz, the Dallas bank’s president and chief executive, was considering hiring a part-time chaplain for workers who need additional support right now.



Credit Union of Texas in Allen has added a benefit that addresses the pandemic more directly. It started providing free COVID-19 antibody tests for all of its employees in July. The process takes about 90 seconds with a medical technician drawing a small amount of blood with a finger stick. The worker gets the results about 15 minutes later.



Keeping workers safe and healthy and supporting them emotionally have been high priorities for bank and credit union leaders because it’s the right thing to do and because staffers are likely to spread the word that their employers are being helpful during these difficult times.



“I believe our next generation of workers is looking at how companies and institutions responded to COVID-19 and it may be the deciding factor if they want to build a career here,” said Patricia Husic, the president and CEO of Centric Financial in Harrisburg, Pa.

