2020 in review, from COVID upheaval to the taxi medallion mess
It's safe to say very little went according to plan in 2020.
As credit unions assessed the end of one decade and the start of another, a global pandemic quickly forced the industry to pivot to the biggest public health crisis in a century — one that continues to have a substantial impact on the banking landscape and the broader economy.
COVID-19 forced a host of changes across the financial services space, and much of Credit Union Journal's reporting throughout the year has touched on that. What follows is a look at some of the stories and issues that had the biggest impact, including the move to remote work, the industry's focus on serving members and employees alike, and a few big stories that may have been forgotten in such a chaotic year.