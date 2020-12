2020 in review, from COVID upheaval to the taxi medallion mess

The industry was also largely able to close the book on ongoing issues with the taxi cab industry and credit unions serving those drivers early in the year.In February, NCUA sold the majority of its taxi medallion loan portfolio to Marblegate Asset Management. While the agency never provided specifics, reporting from the Wall Street Journal at the time indicated the deal was for $350 million and included as many as 4,500 loans.NCUA acquired those loans through its conservatorship and liquidation of several credit unions that had high concentrations of medallion loans on the books, including LOMTO Federal Credit Union, Melrose Credit Union and others. Losses to the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund as a result of failures at some of those institutions were in excess of $760 million.The regulator may have been glad to get that portfolio off its books, but at least initially the sale caused headaches of its own. A day after the sale was announced, dozens of New York cabbies descended on the agency’s Alexandra, Va., headquarters to protest the deal and air their concerns. They worried that rather than working with the drivers, Marblegate could double down on collections efforts at a time when drivers were already struggling due to the rise of services such as Uber and Lyft — and that was a month before the pandemic brought much of the country to a standstill.Within days, a New York Congressman accused the agency of “ abandoning ” cab drivers and Jim Nussle, CEO of the Credit Union National Association, said during the trade group’s annual Governmental Affairs Conference in Washington that CUNA was considering utilizing a Freedom of Information Act request to get more information about the sale, which was brokered behind closed doors. However, with the pandemic becoming widespread weeks later, CUNA ultimatley never acted on that and does not expect further movement on the issue.For his part, NCUA Chairman Rodney Hood defended the sale , noting at GAC that all the way back in 2012 an internal audit advised selling the portfolio as soon as possible.