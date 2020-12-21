8 takeaways from NCUA's 3Q state-level data

The credit union industry is staring down a wave of negative financial trends.

The National Credit Union Administration released more data last week on the industry’s third-quarter performance. This data, which looked at the median percent change from the third quarter of 2019 at the national and state level, showed that credit unions are dealing with a glut of deposits while lending declines.



Credit unions in areas such as New Jersey and Washington, D.C., fared worse while institutions in other states, including Alaska and Idaho, continue to perform better.

Read on for highlights from the latest NCUA state-level data. A look at macro-level third-quarter trends can be found here.

Aaron Passman contributed to this report.