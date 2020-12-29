Our most read credit union stories from 2020
December 29, 2020
This year the credit union industry has largely been preoccupied with dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. But a few other stories also garnered attention, including news of members rejecting a merger, a call for eliminating field-of-membership requirements and a scandal at the National Credit Union Administration. Read on for some of the Credit Union Journal's top read stories this year.