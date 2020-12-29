© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Our most read credit union stories from 2020

By Credit Union Journal staff
December 29, 2020 5:00 AM

This year the credit union industry has largely been preoccupied with dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. But a few other stories also garnered attention, including news of members rejecting a merger, a call for eliminating field-of-membership requirements and a scandal at the National Credit Union Administration. Read on for some of the Credit Union Journal's top read stories this year.

Are ATMs making the coronavirus crisis worse?

CUJ 031620 CORONAVIRUS ATM.jpg
Automated and interactive teller machines aren’t germ-free in the best of times, and the pandemic has raised new concerns about the possibility of those devices infecting consumers and staff.

(Full story here.)

Credit unions are 'going to see auto lending die' because of coronavirus

cuj-auto-4120-1.jpeg
Car loans make up about a third of credit unions' total lending portfolio, and any drop in that sector could resonate across the entire industry.

(Full story here.)

Two Washington credit unions plan merger

cuj-032420-soundearnings.jpeg
Fluke Employees Federal Credit Union agreed to become part of Sound Credit Union and the transaction was completed earlier this year.

(Full story here.)

It's time to eliminate field-of-membership requirements

Jim Nussle, CUNA
Credit unions won the day as the Supreme Court rejected an appeal that would have limited consumers' access to financial services. Now Congress must act to remove those field-of-membership restrictions entirely, writes Jim Nussle, CEO of the Credit Union National Association.

(Full story here.)

Drinks, drugs and strip clubs at the center of NCUA internal report

ncua 2
The credit union regulator’s Office of the Inspector General outlined two former employees’ alleged carousing during work hours, the second high-profile scandal to hit the agency in just over a year.

(Full story here.)

Members shoot down another credit union merger

CUJ 071720 - MERGER.jpg
A merger proposal at Partners Financial Federal Credit Union was rejected in a member vote. The failure revealed tensions between management and the board.

(Full story here.)

Large credit unions won't look the same after coronavirus

CUJ 061620 - LARGE CUS.jpg
Some of the industry’s biggest institutions intend to keep a significant portion of their staff working from home indefinitely. That’s raising new questions about organizational cultures and how to appropriately utilize credit union facilities.

(Full story here.)

Coronavirus scams to watch out for

scams-031320-topten.png
Financial institutions need to alert customers about emails or websites that pretend to offer important COVID-19 information but instead could end up stealing their account numbers or logins.

(Full story here.)

Want to fight coronavirus? Start cleaning.

CUJ-122820-CORONAVIRUSMAP
As the pandemic spreads, credit unions must take steps to make branches safer for members and staff. Here's how.

(Full story here.)

SchoolsFirst under fire for lack of board diversity

CUJ 072320 - DIVERSITY.jpg
Recruiting directors from a variety of backgrounds is a challenge familiar to many credit unions. A member of one of the nation's largest CUs is calling for that institution to address the problem.

(Full story here.)
