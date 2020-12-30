© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Strip club scandal, charges of partisanship add to NCUA's rough year

By Credit Union Journal staff
December 30, 2020 5:00 AM

It's been a tumultuous year for the National Credit Union Administration. The regulator has been criticized over its decision to sell a portfolio of taxi medallion loans to an investment firm while an Office of the Inspector General report alleged that two former employees drank alcohol and visited strip clubs during work hours. On top of that, NCUA had to deal with longstanding concerns, such as the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses standard.

Here are some of the most read stories of 2020 from the Credit Union Journal involving NCUA.

Drinks, drugs and strip clubs at the center of NCUA internal report

The credit union regulator’s Office of the Inspector General outlined two former employees’ alleged carousing during work hours, the second high-profile scandal to hit the agency in just over a year.

NCUA places Southern Pine Credit Union into conservatorship

The regulator cited "unsafe and unsound practices" at the Georgia-based institution, which reported that first-quarter charge-offs were up nearly threefold from a year earlier.

What’s next for credit union membership rule?

The industry claimed victory over banks as the Supreme Court elected not to hear a challenge to a controversial 2016 rule, but the landscape has shifted dramatically since NCUA approved the measure.

NCUA to pay $171M to stakeholders of failed corporate credit union

Nearly 900 institutions were expected to receive a payout related to the demise of Southwest Corporate FCU, but the agency could ultimately return as much as $2.5 billion tied to the corporate credit union failures of 2009 and 2010.

How Trump's latest nominee could reshape the NCUA board

Kyle Hauptman, who was nominated to fill the seat held by Mark McWatters, is a staunch opponent of the Dodd-Frank Act. That could mean more policy clashes on the board.

NCUA is a bipartisan agency. It's time it acted like one.

The credit union regulator can accomplish so much more when board members work in a good-faith, fair-minded manner.

In Senate hearing, NCUA nominee forced to defend credentials

Kyle Hauptman pledged to focus on capital reform and expanding access for the underserved if confirmed to the credit union regulator's board, but one senator questioned whether the nominee was even qualified to serve.

Community banks call on Congress to rein in credit union regulator

The Independent Community Bankers of America would not rule out legal action if Congress doesn't address the National Credit Union Administration's recent decision expanding the low-income designation.

NCUA takes steps to blunt CECL's immediate impact on credit unions

The regulator approved a proposal that mirrors a rule banking regulators implemented in February 2019 to cushion the Current Expected Credit Losses standard's impact on capital levels.

After 18-month process, NCUA sells taxi medallion loan portfolio

The credit union regulator had amassed the loans following the liquidation of several New York-area credit unions with high concentrations of taxi medallion loans.

