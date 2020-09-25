The Best Credit Unions to Work For with assets over $1B

They're some of the biggest credit unions in the country, and they're using their resources to ensure that working there is a positive experience for staffers at all levels of the organization.

From professional-development days to building for Habitat for Humanity, yoga in a Big Ten football stadium and even axe-throwing competitions, these CUs are all about maximizing the value of work, play and community service.

Eighteen credit unions with assets of $1 billion or more made the Best Credit Unions to Work For list. Overall, there are 50 credit unions in the ranking.

Here are some highlights of the CUs on this year's list that fall into this asset category.

Note: The asset size for each institution listed is as of June 30, according to data from the National Credit Union Administration. All credit unions are referred to by their chartered name as listed by NCUA.