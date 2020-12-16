Allied Federal Credit Union names new CEO

Tonia Clark has been named as the new president and CEO of the $116 million-asset Allied Federal Credit Union in Texas.

Clark joins Allied after having served as executive vice president of Las Colinas FCU in Irving Texas, overseeing 20 staff members across the organization, along with product development and risk management. Among her accomplishments at Las Colinas, Clark pioneered a youth banking initiative that helped boost membership among young consumers to the point that 25% of LCFCU’s membership was under the age of 18.

Prior to serving at Las Colinas, Clark was chief financial officer at Dallas-based Southwest Airlines FCU.

It was not immediately clear what the next move was for Allied’s previous CEO, Jim Merritt.

The credit union earned a little more than $410,000 during the first three quarters of the year, down from about $505,000 during the same period last year, in part due to declining interest income and rising chargeoffs, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration.

