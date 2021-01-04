AmeriChoice FCU finds next CEO close to home

AmeriChoice Federal Credit Union in Mechanicsburg, Pa., named Kenneth Dyer as its new president and CEO.

Ken Dyer, president and CEO of AmeriChoice Federal Credit Union

He succeeds Anna May Nauss, who announced her plans to retire in June.

Dyer most recently served as senior vice president of emerging opportunities at $5.4 billion-asset Members 1st Federal Credit Union, which is also headquartered in Mechanicsburg.

“With more than [30] years of leadership experience in the financial services industry, Ken brings a wealth of knowledge on how to drive organizational innovation, growth and member satisfaction," AmeriChoice Chairman Gregg Wells said in a press release Monday.

The $202.3 million-assest company said in the release that Dyer's strengths include transforming organizations by providing a compelling vision and execution of strategies while driving innovation.

Nauss had been AmeriChoice's CEO since 2014.

AmeriChoice had net income of roughly $468,000 in the first three quarters of 2020, compared with $662,000 in the same period in the prior year, according to National Credit Union Administration call report data.

