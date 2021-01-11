Former CEO of Adventure Credit Union dead at 59

Brian McVeigh, a longtime Michigan credit union leader who served most recently as CEO of Grand Rapids-based Adventure Credit Union, passed away on Dec. 31, following a 14-month fight against brain cancer, according to the Michigan Credit Union League. He was 59 years old.

Brian McVeigh

McVeigh spent more than 35 years in the credit union movement, serving in a variety of roles at institutions across Michigan. While he was appointed CEO of Adventure in 2019, McVeigh spent 15 years as an executive at NuUnion Credit Union before it merged with Detroit Edison CU in 2010 to create Lansing-based Lake Trust, where he spent another five years. From there he spent two years as CFO at Vibe Credit Union and served a brief stint as chief financial officer for Michigan Business Connect, a credit union service organization, before taking the helm at Adventure.

“Our Michigan credit union community has lost a true gentleman with the passing of Brian McVeigh,” said Dave Adams, CEO of the Michigan Credit Union League. “Brian was an exemplary leader with a blend of strong technical skills and a personality that was calm and diplomatic. He was a mentor to many and a loyal and passionate believer in the credit union social mission. Our love and condolences go out to Brian’s family and the many friends who share in this difficult loss.”

McVeigh is survived by his wife Kelly, as well as two sons and four grandchildren, along with his father and five siblings.

Ann Marie Nelson has been appointed the credit union’s interim CEO, according to LinkedIn.

