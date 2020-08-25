Kasasa rolls out mortgage offering for credit unions

A new type of home loan is being rolled out by Kasasa with operational support from BSI Financial Services.

The turnkey product, designed for community banks and credit unions, is distinguished by what Kasasa calls a "Take-Back" option.



With the option, "you can withdraw the extra money paid over and above your scheduled mortgage payment," said Allen Price, a senior vice president at BSI Financial.

Borrowers must be current on their home loan and cannot withdraw more than one Take-Back at a time.

In addition, there will be a minimum $500 Take-Back balance and a maximum determined by the individual financial institution. All Take-Back loans can be repaid anytime during the term of the loan and without penalty.

A mobile dashboard Kasasa designed with BSI's help allows borrowers to see how using Take-Back affects their outstanding balance, interest and repayment schedule.

First-lien, fixed-rate mortgages have made up a growing share of the assets on credit union balance sheets, according to the National Credit Union Administration's annual report.

Since the end of 2014, that percentage has grown to 22% from 18%, and more recent reports suggest the low rates and relative health of the housing market have amplified that trend.