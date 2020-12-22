Longtime chief of Foothill Credit Union to retire in 2021

Foothill Credit Union in Arcadia, Calif., is looking for a new leader.

Brian Hall, CEO of Foothill Credit Union

The $588 million-asset institution said in a release that President and CEO Brian Hall is set to retire this summer. Hall has worked in the credit union industry for over 30 years and has been CEO of Foothill since 1995. Under Hall's leadership, the credit union grew from $48 million of assets to nearly $600 million. Today it serves more than 28,000 members. Before joining Foothill, Hall was an auditor for the California Credit Union League.

"He has been a truly inspirational leader and friend,” said Scott Petterson, chairman of the credit union's board of directors. “We wish Brian and his family all the best for whatever lies ahead.”

D. Hilton Associates will conduct a nationwide search for the credit union's next chief executive.

“I have had an immensely gratifying and fulfilling career and have spent 25 rewarding years with Foothill Credit Union. It has been a privilege to lead this organization, I am grateful for the support shown to me by the board, managers, staff and community during my time as CEO," Hall said.

The credit union earned a little more than $3.3 million during the first three quarters of the year, down from about $3.7 million during the same period last year, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration.