Michigan credit unions rebrand after merger

CP Financial Credit Union will rebrand on Jan. 1 as TRUE Community Credit Union.

The new name is the latest in a series of changes for the Jackson, Mich.-based institution. Already this year the credit union tweaked its branding from CP Federal to CP Financial following a conversion from a federal to a state charter. The TRUE Community branding comes following a member vote earlier this month at Washtenaw FCU to merge into CP Financial.

Membership is open to anyone in Michigan and the combined institution will hold $600 million in assets, serving 63,000 members across 12 branches in three counties.

Chrissy Siders, president and CEO of CP Financial, will continue to lead the organization, with former Washtenaw FCU chief Jason Matley serving as EVP of strategy and transformation.

“I can’t think of a better partner than Washtenaw Federal Credit Union,” Siders said in a press release. “We share a strong commitment to inspiring and caring for our members, communities, and each other. I am confident this partnership will be beneficial for everyone involved as we provide additional products, services, locations and opportunities for existing and potential members and employees.”

