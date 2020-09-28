New leadership in the cockpit at Air Force Federal Credit Union

Ryan Ross has been named as the next president and CEO of Air Force Federal Credit Union in San Antonio, Texas.

The credit union said that Ross will replace CEO Bob Glenn, who is retiring after 14 years of running the $517 million-asset institution.

Ross has worked in the credit union industry for more than 12 years. For the last six years, he has served as the chief administrative officer at Pen Air Federal Credit Union in Pensacola, Fla. Before that, he worked at SAFE Federal Credit Union in Sumter, S.C.

Air Force FCU "has done an outstanding job of serving their community, as well as their commitment in providing continued support, services, and financial training to their military members and families,” Ross said in a press release. “I look forward to staying committed to AFFCU's mission, vision and values as we continue to enhance our membership’s lives by being their financial solutions partner through integrity, service and excellence."

Air Force Federal earned roughly $2.1 million in the first six months of the year, up about 70% from the first half of 2019, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration. Net interest income ticked up 28% to $7.2 million from a year earlier.