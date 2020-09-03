Six more credit union-backed candidates progress to general election

Six more candidates backed by the Credit Union Legislative Action Council have advanced to the general election.

CULAC, the federal political action committee for the Credit Union National Association, had planned to spend a record $7 million supporting candidates running in 2020. A half-dozen victories in primaries this week in Massachusetts – one of the last few primary elections this cycle – brings the PAC’s total primary wins this cycle to 344, a 96% success rate.

Chief among those securing victories this time around was U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., chair of the House Ways & Means Committee. He defeated Holyoke, Mass., Mayor Alex Morse with 58.9% of the vote. CUNA said Neal has long supported credit unions and regulatory relief.

Candidates in the Massachusetts primary also had the backing of the Cooperative Credit Union Association, a multi-state league representing CUs in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware.

Candidates backed by CULAC this year have also seen victories in races across the country, as well as on Super Tuesday.