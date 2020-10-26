Succession plan in the works at American Southwest Credit Union

Jay Williamson has been named the next president and CEO of American Southwest Credit Union in Sierra Vista, Ariz.



Williamson has more than two decades of experience in the financial services sector, serving as CEO of Progressions Credit Union in Spokane, Wash., since 2018. He is replacing Brian Barkdull, who is retiring.

“I am honored and excited to lead American Southwest Credit Union into its next phase of growth and innovation,” Williamson said in a press release on Friday. “We have an organization of truly talented and amazing people and I am very grateful for the commitment and hard work of all. Their passion for creating a culture of member service and support is inspiring. The opportunities that lie ahead for us are considerable and I am excited to navigate this next chapter for American Southwest Credit Union.”

The $279 million-asset credit union has roughly 28,000 members in five counties in Arizona. It earned roughly $1.5 million through Sept. 30, down about 9% from the same period a year earlier, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration.