United Consumers Credit Union names insider as president

United Consumers Credit Union in Independence, Mo., has a new president.

The $168 million-asset institution named executve vice president Jay Neathery to the role, according to a press release on Monday.

Chris McCreary, former president of United Consumers Credit Union

Neathery replaces Chris McCreary, who has retired as the head of the credit union but will transition into the role of executive vice president.

“Our board of directors and staff — myself especially — deeply appreciate Chris’ service to United Consumers Credit Union and our members,” Neathery said in the press release. “I’m glad he’s staying on to help shape United Consumers’ future ambitions.”

McCreary joined United Consumers in 1993 after serving as chief financial officer at Wichita Boeing Employees Credit Union, which is now the $1.4 billion-asset Meritrust Credit Union.

“Chris served not only the members of United Consumers Credit Union…he volunteered his time and expertise to help other credit unions around Missouri and Kansas,” Chairman Jared Fears said in the press release. “He truly believes and lives the ‘people helping people’ philosophy.”

United Consumers had net income of roughly $684,000 during the first three quarters of 2020, up 44% from the same period last year, according to National Credit Union Administration call report data.