Valley Credit Union promotes branch exec to CEO

Casey Klein, senior vice president of branch administration, will take over as CEO at Valley Credit Union in Billings, Mont., next month.

Darla Card, who is the current CEO of the institution, is retiring, and the change will be effective Jan. 16, the credit union said in a press release Tuesday.

“Darla has played an invaluable role in supporting our credit union over the past twelve years,” Klein said in the press release. “She has worked endlessly to guarantee our credit union keeps pace with the changing needs of our membership while simultaneously preserving our core values and propelling the impact we have been able to make within our community by following her passion and applying the credit union philosophy of people helping people. We are forever grateful for her dedication and wish her the best in this next chapter.”

Card started working in the financial services industry in 1978 and joined Valley in February 2009 as chief lending officer. She was named interim CEO in July 2014 before becoming the first female CEO of the institution a few months later. During her tenure, the institution has grown from $201 million of assets with 25,000 members to $332 million of assets with more than 32,000 members. Valley also switched from a federal to a state charter under her leadership.

Klein joined Valley in 2008 and has worked in the financial services industry for more than 15 years. In her current role, she oversees Valley’s nine branches, mortgage origination and commercial lending.

Valley earned $2.7 million through Sept. 30, down about 16% from the same period a year earlier, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration.

