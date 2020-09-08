WOCCU to help distribute 40,000 face masks to credit unions worldwide

Credit unions in more than 30 countries will receive personal protective equipment for staff thanks to a donation from the National Credit Union Federation of Korea.

Younsik Kim, president and CEO of NACUFOK and chair of the World Council of Credit Unions’ COVID-19 Response Committee, led an effort to purchase 40,000 facemasks and turn them over to WOCCU for distribution, according to a press release Monday.

“I feel a huge responsibility to do what I can to help during this global crisis. I will do my best to help the global credit union movement overcome COVID-19,” Kim said in the release

Brian Branch, president and CEO of WOCCU, has consulted with the trade group’s international partners to determine where the need for masks was greatest, and worked with the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions to distribute them.

Brian Branch, president and CEO of the World Council of Credit Unions, poses in front of boxes of face masks donated by the Credit Union Federation of Korea. WOCCU will help distribute them to CUs around the world. Photo courtesy of WOCCU

Shipping costs were covered by Project Storm Break, the foundation’s disaster-relief program. More than 30 national and regional CU groups on five continents received masks, which will distribute them to the institutions that need them most.

“There is no greater challenge facing our global credit union community in 2020 than the COVID-19 pandemic,” Branch said in the release. “One of the inspiring things about being part of the global credit union system is that when a crisis happens, credit union systems around the world instinctively step up to assist those affected.”

Earlier this year WOCCUhelped provide PPEfor credit unions across Ukraine after that nation’s governmentforced many CUs to closein part because they primarily serve older consumers who are at additional risk of contracting COVID-19.