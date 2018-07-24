12 books for bankers this summer

Sheila Bair is best known as the former chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. during the financial crisis, who later penned an excellent look back at the meltdown in Bull by the Horns
(also well worth a look).
But she later turned that same experience into a book for young adults featuring stories of people whose lives were upended by the crisis. Instead of offering my own review, I gave the book to my 12-year-old son to read. Here's what he said:
"They are fictional stories but represented what really happened. I liked all the stories and references," said Finn Blackwell-Curtis. "She very deliberately made it easier to understand for kids. It was really good."
And, for the record, the book provoked some interesting questions at the dinner table, including why former Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner tried to get Bair fired, and some surprisingly forceful views on how Citigroup was nearly allowed to buy failing Wachovia Corp. ("It should not have bought a bank because it was also failing," my son said. Bair has said previously that Citigroup should have been "led to the pillory
.")
The story that resonated the most? A story about a woman who took out a deceptive mortgage to pay for her cancer treatment, and how the family ended up on the hook for it following her death. "They took advantage of a dying woman; that seems really unfair."
(His younger sister, Pippin Blackwell-Curtis, also was struck by the book, pointing to a story in which a woman tried to obtain a mortgage modification. "But they kept saying 'we lost your papers.' They weren't even helping her.")— Rob Blackwell, editor-in-chief at American Banker