6 key Senate races for bankers this fall

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., also a member of the Banking Committee, is considered by many as the most vulnerable Republican incumbent in the Senate, as the only member of the majority party defending his seat in a state that Hillary Clinton won in 2016.“Heller’s got a very difficult contest ahead and that would be expected in a state that Clinton carried, albeit narrowly,” Skelley said. “The polling there hasn’t been great for Heller. It looking like it’s going to be a tough competitive race.”Like with Heitkamp and Donnelly, Heller’s race is viewed as a “toss-up” by the Cook Political Report.Heller’s challenger, Rep. Jacky Rosen, voted against the regulatory relief bill signed into law in May, so a victory for her would give the Senate another Democrat who could be tough on the industry.“While I support providing relief and flexibility for small community banks and credit unions that lend to small businesses, our focus should be strengthening Wall Street reform and holding big financial institutions accountable — not eroding that progress,” Rosen said in a statement after the bill passed the House in May.But Rosen only joined the House in 2016. “The one thing that Heller might have going for him is that Rosen is still fairly unvetted,” Skelley said.Observers noted that Heller has been criticized for being inconsistent on issues other than banking policy.“I think for Heller it’s a lot less to do with his financial services record and much more to do with his record on healthcare and tax reform,” Barford said.