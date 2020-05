6 key Senate races for bankers to watch

Party control of Senate

A number of analysts and pollsters have indicated that Senate control could be in sight for Democrats in the November elections. A Democratic sweep of the House and Senate would mean several changes to the banking policy agenda on Capitol Hill.Republicans currently hold a 53-47 advantage in the Senate. If former Vice President Joe Biden wins the presidency, that means Democrats would need to flip a net total of three seats to control the Senate (with a Democratic vice president breaking the tie).Banks have scored several legislative victories with the Senate under Republican control, including the passage of a significant regulatory relief bill in 2018. But there are two key legislative priorities for the industry that have stalled in the GOP-controlled Senate: anti-money-laundering reform and a key cannabis banking bill.The industry has pushed to require corporations to report their true owners at the point of incorporation to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, which would remove the burden for banks to report beneficial owners of account holders.And the industry has been advocating to be able to serve legal cannabis businesses. The Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking, or SAFE Banking Act, would bar federal regulators from penalizing depository institutions that cater to the cannabis sector in states where the substance is legal.The Democratic-controlled House passed both measures in 2019, but Republican leaders in the Senate have not been able to hold votes on either bill.A blue wave would also bring changes to banking industry oversight. While the Democratic House has held a number of hearings with executives from the U.S. megabanks, the Republican Senate has been quieter in its oversight of the industry.While it is unlikely that Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., will be able to keep his seat, Democrats could pick up seats in Arizona, Colorado, Maine and North Carolina, which are all viewed as competitive races. In Colorado, Republican Sen. Cory Gardner is particularly vulnerable, despite his efforts to appeal to Democrats and the banking industry in sponsoring the SAFE Banking Act.Democrats are also eyeing seats in Georgia, Montana, Iowa, and Kentucky as possible pickups. While Republicans could take Michigan, which President Trump took in 2016, and Minnesota, which Trump is reported to be viewing as a target.