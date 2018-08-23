6 takeaways as FDIC reports another record earnings quarter

Margins rose overall, but community banks are losing their edge over bigger rivals The industry's average quarterly net interest margin rose 16 basis points from a year earlier to 3.38%. More than two out of three banks reported better margins. Community banks' margins were even stronger, totaling an average of 3.69%, but McWilliams noted that that "gap has been narrowing" as bigger banks benefit more from rising interest rates.

C&I loan growth has decelerated Total loans grew by just over 1% from the first quarter, totaling $9.8 trillion, with quarterly increases in all major categories. Loans grew year-over-year by 4.2%, which was slightly off the 4.9% growth rate in the previous quarter. Commercial and industrial loans grew 1.2% over the quarter and 4.8% from a year earlier, totaling $2.08 trillion. But the industry's dollar-amount growth in C&I loans has slowed compared to past quarters.