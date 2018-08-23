6 takeaways as FDIC reports another record earnings quarter

Quarterly Banking Profile.
While a little more than half of the industry’s dollar-amount increase in net income was due to a lower corporate tax rate, rising net interest margins and higher loan balances are a sign that institutions continue to derive revenue from their loan book. The $10.7 billion increase in net interest income from the second quarter of 2017 was the highest year-over-year jump ever.
“It is worth noting that the current economic expansion is the second-longest on record, and the nation’s banks are stronger as a result,” FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams said in her first QBP presentation since joining the agency in June. “The competition to attract loan customers will be intense, and it will remain important for banks to maintain their underwriting discipline and credit standards.”
Here are six takeaways from the report:
Income grew on a lower tax rate and strong revenue
The FDIC attributed the 25% growth in net earnings, from a year earlier, to the lower effective tax rate resulting from last year's legislative overhaul of the tax code and higher net operating revenue. Without lower taxes, the agency estimated that earnings growth would only have been 11.7%. "A little more than half of the dollar increase in net income was attributable to tax reform," McWilliams said.
Net interest income was the rising tide that lifted (nearly) all boats
Over 80% of all banks reported higher revenue from a year earlier. Revenue was driven by strong net interest income, which rose by $10.7 billion, the largest year-over-year increase ever reported. The higher net interest income was due to both higher loan balances and improvement in net interest margins.