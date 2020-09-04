© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Bank of America dominates digital banking. Here's how it plans to stay ahead.
bofa-090420-topten.jpeg
The bank is making continuous improvements, including integrating Merrill Lynch accounts into its banking app and adding a security feature to Zelle.

(Full story here.)
Wells Fargo gets top marks for COVID-19 safety
wells-090420-topten.jpeg
When it comes to branch cleanliness and mask-wearing, the San Francisco bank is more diligent than its rivals in helping to reduce the spread of coronavirus, according to a new study.

(Full story here.)
PPP lenders nearing $10B asset mark fear regulatory nightmare
ppp-090420-topten.jpeg
Several community banks are warning Congress that their participation in the Paycheck Protection Program could cause them to cross a threshold that may lead to, among other things, supervision by the CFPB and a cap on interchange fees.

(Full story here.)
Banks, consumer groups both got what they wanted in 'mini-CFPB' bill
mini-090420-topten.jpeg
The California plan to create a new, tougher state regulatory agency is at the finish line after lawmakers agreed to key exemptions for banks while maintaining strong enforcement measures for payday lenders and other firms.

(Full story here.)
Why Visa and Mastercard are suddenly keen on installment lending
install-090420-topten.png
The card networks, along with PayPal and Citi, are responding to competition from the likes of Affirm, Afterpay and other "buy now, pay later" lenders. Should traditional credit card lenders be worried?

(Full story here.)
Four bankers of failed thrift charged with helping client embezzle funds
embezzle-090420-topten.jpeg
The Justice Department alleges that the bankers worked with "higher-ranking bank officials" at Washington Federal Bank for Savings in Chicago to falsify records and hide funds before the bank's December 2017 collapse.

(Full story here.)
How regional banks edged out larger rivals in reputation rankings
rep-090420-topten.png
The results of the American Banker/RepTrak Survey of Bank Reputations underscore the importance of communicating in a crisis.

(Full story here.)
Chase launches its first Mastercard-branded consumer credit card in 5 years
chase-090420-topten.jpeg
Visa and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are in the middle of a 10-year merchant services agreement that gives Chase merchants certain advantages with the expected goal of favoring Visa card volume. But it's not an exclusive arrangement.

(Full story here.)
The community banker at the center of the mail-in voting fracas
duncan-090420-topten.jpeg
Mike Duncan had kept a low profile as chairman of the U.S. Postal Service's board of governors until it hired Louis DeJoy as postmaster general. Now he is sharing an unwanted spotlight with the embattled DeJoy.

(Full story here.)
Fed corrects stress test error for Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs
stress-090420-topten.jpeg
The central bank said it had miscalculated the loss rates for certain public welfare investments, which led to incorrect capital requirements for the two companies.

(Full story here.)

Tags

Digital banking Coronavirus
