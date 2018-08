Adobe Stock

"Facebook users generally know that they're giving their data to Facebook in exchange for using the Facebook platform. Unlike bank clients who just want their data to be used to process and service their accounts and don't want their data to go anywhere. The comment, '....customers should know how and why their data is being shared, with an understanding of how it benefits them and the ability to opt in or out.' is a tall order and rife with compliance/privacy challenges."Related: Don't let that data you're sitting on go to waste