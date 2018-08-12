Five C&I credit analysis tips from a Main Street banker

3 Balance cash flow, collateral and guarantees The primary sources of repayment are cash flow, collateral and personal guarantees. Any shortage of one means you need an excess of the others.



According to Nicholson, if the collateral and personal guarantee are sufficient, then in a C&I deal, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) should be at least 1.25 times the debt service coverage (that is, principal and interest). That’s the basic idea, anyway.



An analyst who encounters a shortage of collateral in a deal, for instance, should look for a higher debt service coverage multiple, as the bank will be more reliant on cash flow in that deal.

Ask hard questions about those one-time items and the like "If you are not asking good questions, you are not doing your job," Nicholson said.



Of course, there are hundreds of potential questions an analyst can ask when evaluating a deal, and missing a crucial one can result in a costly mistake.



Here is one of the most important questions for analysts to keep in mind: “What was the increase in revenue or other income due to?”



If it was a one-time event, then an analyst shouldn’t count that item toward the debt service coverage ratio. Doing so could mean the company is unable to pay on its loan the next year.