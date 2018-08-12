Five C&I credit analysis tips from a Main Street banker

to train as many of them as he can.
He got his start in Fleet Bank’s credit training program in Boston, but as those types of programs have dwindled over the years, he began helping new credit analysts, including at his current job as senior vice president of commercial lending at the $998 million-asset Main Street Bank in Marlborough, Mass. That experience (and the curriculum that evolved) eventually led him to start a side business of his own, Credit Training Inc.
Nicholson told American Banker that he applies the concept of “thin slicing,” which he learned from Malcolm Gladwell’s Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking, to credit analysis. The basic idea is to look for patterns in “thin slices” of information, rather than trying to digest large amounts of information, to reach a decision.
Here, Nicholson shares five of his best tips for C&I credit analysis.
1 Scrutinize the debt load
Borrowers can never have too much equity in a credit agreement, but they can certainly have too much debt, Nicholson said. So how much debt is too much?
The answer to that question may be more art than science, and that’s much of what Nicholson tries to teach in his course. It’s hard to definitively say just how much debt is too much without other financial information.
“Every deal is different,” he said. “I would need to see the financials and how much debt the company is requesting.”
2 Look for recurring revenue and cash flow
Are revenue and cash flow recurring? Nicholson said he teaches his students to look at historical revenues and cash flow to figure out how likely those numbers are to happen again in the future.
There’s no one right answer to determine that, but he offered a few ideas. Analysts might look for multiple prior years of recurring revenues or cash flows, or they might take into consideration what a client’s contracts specify about future business. If there are no contracts, an analyst might look for strong business relationships a client has.
