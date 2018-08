More faces of the financial crisis: Where are they now? (Banker edition)

Bloomberg News

BankUnited wasn’t the largest bank to fail during the financial crisis, but its revival was one of the era’s most compelling stories thanks to the high-profile names who engineered it and the sweet deal they received from the federal government to make it happen.With billions of dollars of toxic mortgages on its books, the $13 billion-asset thrift in Coral Gables, Fla., was seized by regulators in May 2009 and sold to a group of investors led by veteran banker John Kanas and billionaire private-equity investor Wilbur Ross for about $940 million.As a condition of the deal, the FDIC agreed to absorb 80% of the first $4 billion of BankUnited’s losses on soured loans and 95% of further losses. (The buyers retained the bank’s name.) The loss-sharing agreement was among the most generous of the crisis, and it was significant because it encouraged more PE groups to bid on failed banks.“It broke the logjam and helped [the FDIC] clean up a long line of failed banks in the U.S," Kanas told the Palm Beach Post in 2012.With the FDIC absorbing the lion’s share of losses on mortgages, BankUnited quickly shifted its focus to commercial lending. Kanas, who had previously been the CEO of North Fork Bank on Long Island before selling it Capital One, took BankUnited public in 2011. By 2014 Ross and other PE investors, which included the Carlyle Group and the Blackstone Group, had cashed out after more than doubling their investments. Kanas, 71, stayed on as BankUnited’s CEO through the end of 2016 and remained chairman at the end of last year. Under a consulting agreement he has with the bank through the end of this year, he still devotes half his time to meeting with clients, employees and his successor, Raj Singh.Ross, now 80, went on to become a key economic adviser to Donald Trump during his campaign for president. He is now a member of Trump's cabinet, serving as Secretary of Commerce.