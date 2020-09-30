© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
The Most Powerful Women in Banking

September 29, 2020 9:02 PM

The 2020 honorees presented here are ordered differently than in past years. In this unprecedented year, we took an unprecedented — and temporary — break from our traditional ranking. Below are this year’s Most Powerful Women in Banking grouped according to their roles and listed alphabetically within those categories.

Twenty of this year’s honorees were among our 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking in 2019, while four — Citizens Bank of Edmond’s Jill Castilla, City National Bank’s Kelly Coffey and JPMorgan Chase’s Lori Beer and Jennifer Piepszak — are former Most Powerful Women to Watch making their debuts here. Returning to the list after a one-year absence is Marianne Lake, the former chief financial officer at JPMorgan Chase who is now the CEO of consumer lending.

Meet The 2020 Honorees
For the first time, American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking celebration is open to the whole financial community.

Join us virtually October 6-8 to hear our 2020 honorees' stories and experiences.

Register here

Perhaps not surprisingly, JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest bank, has the most number of women on this year’s list, with a total of five. The others are Thasunda Brown Duckett, the CEO of consumer banking, and Stacey Friedman, the bank’s general counsel. Bank of America and Huntington Bancshares have the second-most, with two each. Scroll through to see the full list of the 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking for 2020.

2020-mpwib-alemany-ellen-cit-c.jpg
Ellen Alemany
Chairman and CEO
CIT Group

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-bakhshi-nandita-botw-c.jpg
Nandita Bakhshi
President and CEO
Bank of the West

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-coffey-kelly-citynational-c.jpg
Kelly Coffey
CEO
City National Bank

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-castilla-jill-citizensbankofedmond-c.jpg
Jill Castilla
President and CEO
Citizens Bank of Edmond

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-husic-patricia-centric-c.jpg
Patricia Husic
President and CEO
Centric Financial

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-savarese-dorothy-capecod5-c.jpg
Dorothy Savarese
Chairman and CEO
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-stewart-laura-lee-soundcommunity-c.jpg
Laura Lee Stewart
President and CEO
Sound Community Bank

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-finucane-anne-bofa-c.jpg
Anne Finucane
Vice Chairman
Bank of America

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-quinn-kate-usb-c.jpg
Kate Quinn
Vice Chairman and Chief Administrative Officer
U.S. Bancorp

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-beer-lori-jpmorgan-c.jpg
Lori Beer
Global Chief Information Officer
JPMorgan Chase

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-brady-amy-key-c.jpg
Amy Brady
Chief Information Officer
KeyCorp

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-clark-ranjana-mufg-c.jpg
Ranjana Clark
Head of Global Transaction Banking
MUFG

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-reyes-diane-hsbc-c.jpg
Diane Reyes
Group General Manager and Global Head of Liquidity and Cash Management
HSBC

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-duckett-thasunda-brown-chase-c.jpg
Thasunda Brown Duckett
CEO, Chase Consumer Banking
JPMorgan Chase

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-johannson-ernie-bmo-c.jpg
Ernie Johannson
Group Head, North American Personal and Business Banking
BMO Financial Group

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-lake-marianne-jpmorgan-c.jpg
Marianne Lake
CEO, Consumer Lending
JPMorgan Chase

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-larrimer-karen-pnc-c.jpg
Karen Larrimer
Head of Retail Banking and Chief Customer Officer
PNC Financial Services Group

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-morais-diane-ally-c.jpg
Diane Morais
President, Consumer and Commercial Banking Products, Ally Bank
Ally Financial

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-friedman-stacey-jpmorgan-c.jpg
Stacey Friedman
General Counsel
JPMorgan Chase

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-grove-hannah-statestreet-c.jpg
Hannah Grove
Chief Marketing Officer
State Street

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-houston-rosilyn-bbva-c.jpg
Rosilyn Houston
Chief Talent and Culture Executive
BBVA

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-houston-helga-huntington-c.jpg
Helga Houston
Chief Risk Officer
Huntington Bancshares

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-piepszak-jennifer-jpmorgan-c.jpg
Jennifer Piepszak
Chief Financial Officer
JPMorgan Chase

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-pierce-sandy-huntington-c.jpg
Sandy Pierce
Senior EVP, Private Client Group, Regional Banking Director and Chair of Michigan
Huntington Bancshares

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwib-smith-andrea-bofa-c.jpg
Andrea Smith
Chief Administrative Officer
Bank of America

Read her full profile.

