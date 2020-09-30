The Most Powerful Women in Banking

The 2020 honorees presented here are ordered differently than in past years. In this unprecedented year, we took an unprecedented — and temporary — break from our traditional ranking. Below are this year’s Most Powerful Women in Banking grouped according to their roles and listed alphabetically within those categories.

Twenty of this year’s honorees were among our 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking in 2019, while four — Citizens Bank of Edmond’s Jill Castilla, City National Bank’s Kelly Coffey and JPMorgan Chase’s Lori Beer and Jennifer Piepszak — are former Most Powerful Women to Watch making their debuts here. Returning to the list after a one-year absence is Marianne Lake, the former chief financial officer at JPMorgan Chase who is now the CEO of consumer lending.

Meet The 2020 Honorees

Perhaps not surprisingly, JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest bank, has the most number of women on this year’s list, with a total of five. The others are Thasunda Brown Duckett, the CEO of consumer banking, and Stacey Friedman, the bank’s general counsel. Bank of America and Huntington Bancshares have the second-most, with two each. Scroll through to see the full list of the 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking for 2020.