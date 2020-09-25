Banks criticized for requiring balloon payments on loans in forbearance
Some homeowners who sought relief as a result of COVID-19 may owe a lump sum when their forbearance period ends, according to a report from the Committee for Better Banks. The group is calling on banks to instead extend the repayment periods for affected customers.
Three more former Wells Fargo execs settle civil charges
Matthew Raphaelson, Kenneth Zimmerman and Tracy Kidd, all of whom were senior executives in the company's consumer banking unit, have agreed to pay six-figure fines in connection with Wells Fargo's unauthorized account scandal.
Will backlash over Scharf remarks hinder Wells Fargo's diversity push?
The company has been experimenting with ways to recruit more women and minorities, including a program to hire professionals who had left banking. But CEO Charlie Scharf's reference to "a very limited pool of Black talent" for important jobs may make it harder for Wells to meet inclusion goals.
Banks' restaurant and hotel clients in many oceanside communities are seeing an uptick in business as travelers opt for short hops over long hauls during the coronavirus crisis. But activity could slow as colder weather approaches.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council said the mortgage giants may need a bigger capital cushion than their regulator has proposed, but stopped short of designating them as “systemically important financial institutions.”
Russia's largest bank is reinventing itself as a technology company and selling its own consumer electronic devices. Its chief tech officer says the moves are all about developing broader, more enduring customer relationships that the bank controls fully.