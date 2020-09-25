© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Log In
Subscribe
New PPP angst: Waiting for SBA to sign off on loan forgiveness
ppp-092520-topten.jpeg
It's been six weeks since the Paycheck Protection Program expired and banks started filing forgiveness applications on behalf of borrowers. So why isn't the Small Business Administration responding?

(Full story here.)
Banks criticized for requiring balloon payments on loans in forbearance
balloon-092520-topten.png
Some homeowners who sought relief as a result of COVID-19 may owe a lump sum when their forbearance period ends, according to a report from the Committee for Better Banks. The group is calling on banks to instead extend the repayment periods for affected customers.

(Full story here.)
Three more former Wells Fargo execs settle civil charges
charges-092520-topten.jpeg
Matthew Raphaelson, Kenneth Zimmerman and Tracy Kidd, all of whom were senior executives in the company's consumer banking unit, have agreed to pay six-figure fines in connection with Wells Fargo's unauthorized account scandal.

(Full story here.)
Will backlash over Scharf remarks hinder Wells Fargo's diversity push?
scharf-092520-topten.jpeg
The company has been experimenting with ways to recruit more women and minorities, including a program to hire professionals who had left banking. But CEO Charlie Scharf's reference to "a very limited pool of Black talent" for important jobs may make it harder for Wells to meet inclusion goals.

(Full story here.)
How Cross River Bank gathered $250 million in deposits in 15 days
cross-092520-topten.png
Partnering with the account-opening software firm Mantl, the New Jersey bank created a CD campaign that helped fund its Paycheck Protection Program lending.

(Full story here.)
PayPal and Capital One alums launch bundled banking app
hamilton-092520-topten.png
The app, dubbed One, allows users to save, spend, borrow and even share funds from a single account.

(Full story here.)
Live Oak outpaces larger rivals in moving core system to public cloud
oak-092520-topten.png
The North Carolina bank deployed Finxact's new technology, which runs on Amazon Web Services, to make Paycheck Protection Program loans and will use it next to offer business savings accounts and CDs.

(Full story here.)
Fed plan to reform CRA at odds with OCC rule
cra-092520-topten.jpeg
The central bank's proposal to overhaul the Community Reinvestment Act differs markedly from the OCC's regulation in testing, data collection and other areas.

(Full story here.)
OCC reports surge in 'seriously delinquent' mortgages
occ-092520-topten.png
The agency reported signs of stress on the credit quality in residential loans serviced by seven large banks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Full story here.)
Wells Fargo says it has nearly eliminated screen-scraping threat
scrape-092520-topten.jpeg
The company's new agreement with Envestnet Yodlee to share customers' account data over secure pipes is its 17th pact with aggregators and other fintech firms.

(Full story here.)

Tags

Paycheck Protection Program Wells Fargo
MORE FROM AMERICAN BANKER