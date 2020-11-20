© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Why PNC spent its war chest on BBVA
The Pittsburgh company is using its BlackRock windfall to execute a familiar script: buy an underperforming bank, cut costs and strengthen ties with commercial clients.

PNC buying BBVA USA for $11.6 billion
The deal would rank among the biggest bank combinations since the financial crisis, creating a coast-to-coast franchise with about $563 billion of assets and branch presence in 29 of the nation's 30 largest markets.

Trump's 11th-hour pick to run OCC complicates Biden regulatory agenda
If Congress speeds through Brian Brooks' confirmation in the waning days of the Trump administration, it could make it harder for President-elect Biden to quickly put his stamp on banking policy.

BBVA, CIT sales put midsize banks in M&A spotlight
Technology imperatives, weak loan demand and the need for increased efficiency could put pressure on dozens of regional banks to join forces with rivals.

The Senate may not flip but Banking Committee is poised for shake-up
If the GOP can hold its majority in the chamber, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., will likely become the panel's chairman. His ardent support for free-market principles could set up partisan clashes with Democrats over pandemic relief, money laundering rules and more.

PNC reportedly in talks to buy BBVA's U.S. operations
The deal, if announced, would be among the biggest bank mergers since the 2008 financial crisis and would push PNC above $560 billion in assets.

Dimon calls lawmakers 'childish' for failing to pass second stimulus
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says the partisan bickering over coronavirus relief aid is harming households and businesses and jeopardizing the chances of an economic recovery.

FDIC's brokered deposits rule may hurt some middlemen
The forthcoming measure could override staff opinions that helped certain deposit-gathering companies partner with banks.

Is GSE reform dead on arrival under Biden?
The Trump administration has moved forward on a plan to privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, but Joe Biden appointees could take steps to slow or stop their release from conservatorship.

Freddie Mac CEO David Brickman resigns, interim leader appointed
Freddie Mac representatives would not comment on the sudden resignation of Brickman. Interim CEO Michael Hutchins has served as Freddie's executive vice president of investments and capital markets since January 2015.

