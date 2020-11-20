The deal would rank among the biggest bank combinations since the financial crisis, creating a coast-to-coast franchise with about $563 billion of assets and branch presence in 29 of the nation's 30 largest markets.
The Senate may not flip but Banking Committee is poised for shake-up
If the GOP can hold its majority in the chamber, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., will likely become the panel's chairman. His ardent support for free-market principles could set up partisan clashes with Democrats over pandemic relief, money laundering rules and more.
Freddie Mac CEO David Brickman resigns, interim leader appointed
Freddie Mac representatives would not comment on the sudden resignation of Brickman. Interim CEO Michael Hutchins has served as Freddie's executive vice president of investments and capital markets since January 2015.
Participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other emergency lending during the pandemic has swelled many small banks’ balance sheets. Federal regulators are giving them a temporary pass on supervisory requirements tied to their size.
Some large banks have come under fire from the GOP for curbing services to firms in controversial industries, such as firearms and fossil fuels. A proposal by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency aims to block banks from taking such stances.
The Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials recently released a methodology for measuring the environmental impact of loans and investments, a key hurdle to the banking industry's long-term goal of net-zero emissions tied to its portfolios.