Protests, CRA revamp, fintechs' payday: The year in banking (Part 2)

Challenger banks become contenders

The growth of challenger banks accelerated in 2020 and bankers should take note. Several surpassed the million-user mark at which they are considered true contenders in the financial services industry.



In part, this was because these startups were already on a trajectory of growth. But they also got a tailwind from the pandemic and resulting quarantine restrictions in the spring, which forced banks to close some branches and limit access to others, and drove some customers to check out alternative online banking options.



Varo, for one, has seen 200% growth in its customer base this year, roughly the same percentage growth as in 2019, but last year's base number was much smaller. It now has 2 million customers.



“The lockdowns and social distancing made people more comfortable with digital solutions of all kinds," said Wesley Wright, Varo's chief operating officer. "Just as people became more comfortable with online grocery shopping and online ordering from restaurants and other local businesses, they also became more comfortable with fully digital banking, designed specifically to serve customers virtually, with no need to visit a branch in person.”



Varo also marked another significant milestone in 2020. After three years of trying, it finally received a banking charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.



Current, one of the newer entrants, hit 1 million users in June. That number had ballooned to 1.75 million as of early November and the fintech expects to reach 2 million before the end of 2020. It's added more than 100,000 users each month this year since April. Last October, by contrast, Current had 500,000 users.



"You don't want to see a global crisis validate your business model, but we were able to serve people in a time of a need and the economic trends we saw are a signal of a larger, fundamental shift in the workforce that highlighted the need for faster access to money, which can be solved through financial technology," said Stuart Sopp, above, the founder and CEO of Current. "I believe the disruption in finance and banking is just beginning."



At the largest U.S. challenger bank, Chime, transaction volume and revenue is three times higher than it was in 2019, the company said. Chime now has more than 8 million accounts and it's opening hundreds of thousands of accounts each month.



Another challenger bank, Dave, now has 7 million users. MoneyLion passed the 5-million-user mark this year.



Most of these providers work with a traditional bank partner and are limited in what they can offer, so far. But they are gaining momentum, brand recognition and popularity.



In a recent research note, KBW analysts estimated that challenger banks have organically grown their market share at a 25% compound annual growth rate since 2010, with the momentum likely to continue now that millennials have become the largest population group in the United States.



The analysts also said that even though many incumbent banks still downplay the potential impact of digital disruptors, investors appear to have more confidence, considering that they are pumping significant capital into the sector. Both privately held and publicly traded challengers garnered higher relative valuations in 2020. Chime, for example, is now valued at $14.5 billion. — Penny Crosman