Lockdowns, PPP, Citi's historic move: The year in banking (Part 1)

Thickest glass ceiling in banking finally breaks

For decades it’s been one step forward, two steps back when it comes to gender diversity at the top in the banking industry, and Jane Fraser’s ascension to chief executive at Citigroup is no exception.



But what a step forward it is.



Fraser will be the first woman to lead one of the four largest U.S. banking companies when CEO Michael Corbat retires in February, a shattered glass ceiling that deserves celebration.



In some of her first public remarks since the announcement, Fraser shared her achievement with all women in banking. “This first is an accomplishment for us all,” she said. “And with the extraordinary cadre of women in our industry, I’m very certain it’s the first of many, many more to come.”



Skeptics might disagree. After all, while Fraser’s promotion has rightly been hailed, it comes as two of banking’s most prominent female leaders exit CEO roles. Former KeyCorp Chairman and CEO Beth Mooney, who was the first woman to lead a top 20 U.S. bank when she was appointed in 2011, was succeeded by Chris Gorman when she retired from the Cleveland-based company in April, while CIT Group’s Ellen Alemany will vacate the CEO role at her company when it completes a merger of equals with First Citizens BancShares in 2021. Frank Holding Jr., First Citizens’ chairman and CEO, will retain those roles at the combined company.



Fraser has been viewed as the heir apparent at Citi since her appointment to president in October 2019. Reports had said she won the job after Wells Fargo had tried to recruit her to be its CEO.



Since joining the $2.2 trillion-asset bank in 2004, Fraser has built an impressive resume as a fixer by taking on businesses in turmoil, including handling the mortgage operation in the wake of the financial crisis and overhauling operations and controls in Latin America following scandals at its Banamex unit. Lately she has been leading the company’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.



It was widely believed that Corbat would stay in the job for another few years, but he announced his pending departure just weeks after Citi accidentally paid $900 million to lenders of the cosmetics company Revlon and blamed human error. Citi officials have dismissed questions about the timing, saying Corbat always planned to retire in 2021.



But it has left some to wonder if Fraser is perched on what’s known as a “glass cliff,” referring to instances where women in business are promoted to leadership jobs at moments of crisis. If that is the case, though, it is hard to imagine anyone whose experience would have better prepared them for it than Fraser. — Allissa Kline

