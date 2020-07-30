The Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next

Detra Miller assembled a team of bankers to focus on helping minority- and women-owned businesses in the Baltimore area — an initiative that M&T Bank aims to replicate elsewhere.

Beyond the impact Tenzin Alexander has devising social media strategy for Huntington, she has made creating affordable housing a personal mission.

And Christine Guo's work at Wells Fargo helping health care startups get funding reminds her of what she affectionately calls "our family business" — the primary care clinic her parents, both doctors who immigrated from China, operate in New York.

The 15 executives selected for our Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next list all have remarkable stories.

Over the past year each of them has taken on a major project for their company and produced impressive results.

Yet none are older than 40.

In an industry struggling to diversify its senior ranks — and lately feeling a much more urgent mandate to do so — this list offers hope.

These high-achieving women in the leadership pipeline have experience in a wide array of business operations.

Besides small businesses, health care and social media — all areas with heightened significance amid the pandemic — they are involved in efforts as varied as anti-money-laundering, digital transformation and auto lending.

Some are first- or second-generation immigrants. Many have young children.

It's an extraordinary group — not only eager to make banking better, but already doing so. — Bonnie McGeer