ABA vs. the Fed: The American Bankers Association sued the Federal Reserve Thursday over a 2015 law that cut bank dividend payments from the Fed and diverted the funds to the federal highway trust fund. The ABA, which was joined in the class-action suit by Seattle-based Washington Federal, said the law violates the contract between banks and the government and seeks reimbursement of the lost payments.

The 1913 law that created the Fed required that banks purchase stock in regional Fed banks in exchange for a fixed 6% annual dividend. The 2015 transportation act changed those payments from a fixed 6% to the yield on the most recent 10-year Treasury note auction, whichever is smaller, with the difference to help pay for highways and other projects. Since then, of course, the yield on the T-note has been well below 2.5%. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, American Banker