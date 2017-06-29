Receiving Wide Coverage ... Happy days: The Federal Reserve approved the capital plans for all 34 large American banks taking part in its annual stress tests. “The approvals — the first time since the annual tests began in 2011 that all firms got passing grades — reflect a turning point for big financial institutions that have been shackled by tighter regulation since the financial crisis,” the Wall Street Journal comments. “They could also herald a return to pre-crisis days when banks were reliable dividend payers and shareholders flocked to them.”

Indeed, many of the banks immediately announced plans to increase their dividends and share buybacks. On average, the banks requested payouts close to 100% of their expected earnings over the next year. “That means banks in some cases will be able to start whittling away at capital buffers that many bank executives say are well in excess of what is needed to absorb potential losses,” the Journal says. Wall Street Journal here and here, Financial Times, New York Times, American Banker here and here