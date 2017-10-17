Breaking News Earnings: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley

Receiving Wide Coverage ... They'll take the case: The Supreme Court agreed to review a “high-stakes” government antitrust challenge to American Express’s rules that prevent merchants from steering customers to credit cards that charge lower fees, which federal and state antitrust attorneys say are an unlawful restraint on trade. Retailers and states commended the high court decision to hear the case. “Retailers have long said AmEx’s rules are an antitrust violation that deny consumers truthful information about their credit cards,” the Retail Litigation Center said. Amex said it would “continue to vigorously defend” its policies. Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, American Banker