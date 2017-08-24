Wall Street Journal Amex settles: American Express admitted to charges by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that it offered inferior terms to credit card customers in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories compared to those in the 50 states and agreed to pay $95 million to settle the matter. Amex, which had self-reported the practices to the CFPB, denied that its practices were discriminatory. Wall Street Journal

Digital push: Royal Bank of Canada is quickening job cuts and branch closings in order to accelerate its push into digital and mobile banking. The bank had planned on making the cuts over the next two years, Chief Financial Officer Rod Bolger told the Journal, but decided to move more quickly to help pay for increased digital technology, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.