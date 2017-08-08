Receiving Wide Coverage ... Rough start: Shares of Brighthouse Financial, the newly spun-off retail insurance unit of MetLife, lost 4.4% on its initial day of trading after falling more than 5% earlier in the session. “A large part of Brighthouse’s business has been pinched in recent years by a near decade of ultralow interest rates,” the Wall Street Journal reports. “These rates have hurt the profitability of many types of life insurance as low interest rates depress the income insurers earn by investing customers’ premiums until claims are paid.” Wall Street Journal, Financial Times

Wall Street Journal You’ll have to wait: JPMorgan Chase customers who lose their debit cards can no longer get instant replacements at bank branches. The bank has quietly canceled the program, mainly due to concerns about fraud. Customers must now wait for a new one to arrive in the mail.