Don't blame bitcoin: Last week's global cyberattack that hit businesses, hospitals and government agencies in at least 150 countries, in which the perpetrators demanded payment in bitcoin, is focusing renewed attention on the digital currency's role in hacking and illegal money movements, the Wall Street Journal reports. "On the other hand," it says, "this latest attack hasn't yet resulted in the same backlash as some other jolts to the often volatile market. Bitcoin's price remains near a record high that reflects a gain of about 80% so far this year."

Indeed, the Financial Times reports, the "sky-high valuations for bitcoin" have helped push the value of all digital currencies past the $50 billion mark, which is in turn "raising fears of an asset bubble in the unregulated market."