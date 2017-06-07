Breaking News This Morning Spanish rescue: Banco Santander, Spain's largest bank, said it will pay a nominal €1, about $1.12, to rescue troubled rival Banco Popular (not the one in Puerto Rico), while raising another €7 billion, or about $7.9 billion, to strengthen its balance sheet. The takeover is the first test of new European Central Bank rules to save banks that are "failing or likely to fail." Wall Street Journal, Financial Times here and here, New York Times

Receiving Wide Coverage ... Cordray in contempt?: A Republican staff report for the House Financial Services Committee says Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray didn't cooperate with the panel's investigation into the Wells Fargo phony accounts scandal and recommends Congress investigate him for contempt. The report said Cordray failed "to honor his legal obligation to produce all records responsive to the committee's subpoena," creating "an impasse" in the Wells probe. It also recommended that the committee issue subpoenas to CFPB employees as part of its investigation into Cordray's behavior. Wall Street Journal, American Banker