Hitting the heights: Bank stocks reached milestones Tuesday as their share prices continued to rise. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase both hit all-time highs, with Goldman recouping all it had lost since the 2007 financial crisis. Bank of America traded in line with its book value for the first time since late 2008; it had traded as low as 15% of book value back in March 2009.

Ambitious move: Japan's SoftBank, which despite its name isn't a bank but a technology and communications conglomerate, made a big step into becoming a serious player in the financial services business Tuesday when it agreed to buy asset manager Fortress Investment Group for $3.3 billion. The acquisition of Fortress, which manages about $70 billion in assets in real estate, credit and private equity, fits Softbank chief Masayoshi Son's "ambitious long-term plans to become one of the world's biggest asset managers, focusing on technology but with a broader platform to raise money and shepherd companies across different sectors," the Wall Street Journal said.