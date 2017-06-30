Receiving Wide Coverage ... Stress test rally: “Salivating over the prospect of higher dividend yields,” investors drove up the prices of U.S. bank stocks on Thursday on an otherwise down day for the stock market, the first trading day after the Federal Reserve approved the capital plans of 34 big banks. “The green light” from the Fed to allow the banks “to return loftier levels of capital led investors to put aside for the moment worries about the future direction of long-term interest rates or policy ructions in Washington, D.C..” the Wall Street Journal comments.

“The capital return tide has turned,” Morgan Stanley bank analyst Betsy Graseck said. “Yield investors will have to start paying more attention to bank stocks, expanding the investor base.”