Receiving Wide Coverage ... End of round one: For the third straight year, the 34 largest U.S. banks all passed the Federal Reserve’s stress tests proving they could remain solvent even during a deep recession. “The results signal that many banks will win the Fed’s approval to boost payouts to investors next week, in the second round of the tests,” the Wall Street Journal commented. The results also strengthen the case for the Trump administration and congressional Republicans who want to ease some of the rules enacted after the financial crisis, the papers say. Wall Street Journal here and here, Financial Times here and here, New York Times, American Banker

Credit cards were identified as the main source of potential losses in the stress tests. Under the assumptions of a severe recession, banks could lose $100 billion on credit cards, tying them with commercial and industrial loans as the areas with the largest hypothetical losses. In 2016, cards ranked third among the areas with the biggest potential losses, at $92 billion.