Receiving Wide Coverage ... Equifax fallout continues: Banks are considering shifting some of their business away from Equifax to competing credit bureaus in the wake of the company’s massive data breach. “Lenders are unlikely to take any immediate action and are seeking more information from Equifax,” the Wall Street Journal reports. “Still, large banks, in particular, have expressed dismay privately that their customers’ information was compromised, that they received no advance warning of the breach announcement and that they still have little insight into what went wrong.”

Wealthy consumers are particularly at risk for having their personal information used by identity thieves, the Journal says. “Would-be criminals could … target those who may have bigger bank accounts, larger lines of credit and more assets,” or by the zip code where they live.