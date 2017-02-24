Good times: Barclays swung back into the black last year, recording a net profit of £1.6 billion versus a £394 million loss in 2015, ending a two-year streak of red ink. The British bank was helped by a sharp drop in conduct and litigation charges and higher investment banking revenues. CEO Jes Staley said the bank was close to completing a big restructuring, including shutting down the unit that holds its unwanted assets, and will soon end a hiring freeze. It now plans to focus on overhauling its technology operations to reduced expenses and improve customer service. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times

More AML woes: Capital One disclosed Thursday that it is under investigation by the New York District Attorney's Office, the U.S. Justice Department and the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network over deficiencies in its anti-money-laundering program. The disclosure was included in the bank's annual securities filing. The bank has been the subject of an open consent order since July 2015 with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency over its AML program, and last November it said it had received subpoenas and requests for testimony from the Securities and Exchange Commission.