Receiving Wide Coverage ... Charged: British officials have brought criminal charges against Barclays and four past executives, including former CEO John Varley, over allegedly fraudulent deals it made with Qatar to avoid a government bailout during the 2008 financial crisis. “The case marks the first time that top executives at a U.K. bank face criminal charges for their actions during the financial crisis,” the Wall Street Journal noted. The bank would face a fine if found guilty. “Unlike its peers Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group, the Middle Eastern equity injections meant Barclays was able to avoid a bailout by British taxpayers,” the Journal added. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times here and here, New York Times

Wall Street Journal Kick them out: Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants the Federal Reserve to remove 12 members of Wells Fargo’s board who served during the bank’s phony accounts scandal. In a letter to Fed Chair Janet Yellen, the Massachusetts Democrat said the Fed should invoke its authority “to remove the responsible Board members and protect the continued safety and soundness of one of the country’s largest banks.” Warren said the scandal “revealed severe problems with the bank’s risk management practices — problems that justify the Federal Reserve’s removal of all responsible Board members.”