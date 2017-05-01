Through the side door: Hackers who have broken into the Swift bank messaging service have done so by penetrating "along Swift's less-defended perimeter," the paper reports. "While Swift diligently locked down that network's core, customers were left mostly responsible for their own security, creating an opportunity for hackers." In the most well-known incident, thieves stole $90 million from Bangladesh's central bank by "using malware to steal bank codes and place fake transfer orders."

"The attacks also have threatened the trust that banks have had for decades in Swift," the Journal commented, which it calls "the lifeblood of the global banking system."