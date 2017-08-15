Receiving Wide Coverage ... The banker’s banker: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which loaned General Electric $3 billion during the 2008 financial crisis, is selling its shares in the company, according to a regulatory filing. In the second quarter, Berkshire sold 10.6 million GE shares, most of which it received as part of the 2008 deal. The deal netted Berkshire more than $1 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In a separate regulatory filing, hedge fund Viking Global Investors said it purchased 12.3 million shares of Wells Fargo. The stake was worth about $680 million at the time of purchase.