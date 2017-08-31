Receiving Wide Coverage ... Ahnuld to the rescue: The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority is enlisting the services of a computer-generated likeness of Arnold Schwarzenegger to alert consumers about the approaching deadline to make claims over mis-sold payment protection insurance, which the New York Times calls “one of Britain’s worst personal finance scandals in recent years, one that has cost banks tens of billions of dollars in fines and compensation to customers.”

The £42 million advertising campaign includes “an animatronic model of the head of the Hollywood actor on caterpillar tracks bursting from a pile of apples and shouting at people to ‘make a decision,’” as the Financial Times describes it. Financial Times, New York Times