SoFi chief quits: Social Finance's chairman and CEO Mike Cagney plans to leave the company he co-founded following lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and unfair work practices at the online lender. He will step down from the chairman's role immediately and stay as CEO until a replacement is found. Cagney told employees that "negative press [has] become a distraction from the company's core mission." Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times

Wall Street Journal Preparing for the worst?: In the months before the massive data breach, revealed last week, Equifax spent more than half a million dollars to lobby Congress and federal agencies to get them to ease up on regulation of credit reporting companies, the paper says. Among the issues it lobbied for was limiting the legal liability of such companies as well as “data security and breach notification” and “cybersecurity threat information sharing.”